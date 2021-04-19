Subscribe Today
Housing

Permission granted for 226 homes at former Cork hospital

Project is the first by the Land Development Agency in Cork to be granted planning permission

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
19th April, 2021
Permission granted for 226 homes at former Cork hospital
An artist’s impression of how the 266-home development west of Cork city centre will look when finished

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has been granted planning permission to build 266 homes, creche facilities and an enterprise centre at the former St Kevin’s Hospital site in Cork.

The development, located west of Cork city, will consist of a mix of one to four-bedroom houses, town houses and apartments. It is the first project by the LDA to be granted planning permission in Cork and the second overall project of the Agency to...

