Over €5 million in derelict site levies unpaid in 2020

More than €5 million in derelict site levies was unpaid last year, figures from the Department of Housing show.

Local authorities levied €5,448,642 million on 371 sites during 2020 but only €378,763 was paid, 6.95 per cent of what was owed, documents obtained under freedom of information show.

While millions is owed the amount received by local authorities actually declined from €410,000 in 2019 to €379,000 in 2020.