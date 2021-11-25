Over €5 million in derelict site levies unpaid in 2020
Less than 7% of what was owed to local authorities was paid last year
More than €5 million in derelict site levies was unpaid last year, figures from the Department of Housing show.
Local authorities levied €5,448,642 million on 371 sites during 2020 but only €378,763 was paid, 6.95 per cent of what was owed, documents obtained under freedom of information show.
While millions is owed the amount received by local authorities actually declined from €410,000 in 2019 to €379,000 in 2020.
Central Bank to introduce macroprudential rules for property funds
Gabriel Makhlouf, governor of the Central Bank, said the measures are designed to limit leverage and liquidity mismatches in the institutional property fund sector
Number of derelict sites reaches seven-year high
True number likely to be higher as 12 local authorities did not add any sites during 2020
Donohoe told EU politician housing crisis a key risk to economy
Finance minister made comments during meeting with EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni ahead of corporation tax reform
Burke asked Dept of Housing to find ‘flaws’ in ESRI report
The minister’s office requested talking points to refute or contradict the findings of the ESRI report, which said the state could borrow billions to build social housing