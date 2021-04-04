Over 75% of new social homes are bought or leased from builders
Building of public housing by local authorities has dwindled to nearly non-existent levels in our biggest cities, official figures show
More than three-quarters of the new social homes delivered by the state in 2020 were bought or leased from private developers, new figures released by the Department of Housing have shown.
The data has also revealed that local authority building of public housing has dwindled to nearly non-existent levels in the biggest cities.
The lack of development has forced the state to rely on acquisitions and lease deals with private developers to source new homes to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Eoin Ó Broin: When it comes to social homes, those costly old habits die hard
Turnkey developments, built by private developers and bought by the state, are the single most expensive way to provide social housing. So why are most of our social homes built in this way?
Developers reap healthy profits while claiming housebuilding is not lucrative
Astra Construction posted a thirteenfold increase in after-tax profits between 2018 and 2019, while Park Developments saw a €14.8m profit over 18 months
Why our councils remain stuck in the social housing cul-de-sac
The lengthy approval process that council social housing projects must go through is a long-standing bugbear of TDs and councillors. But is long-term leasing of social homes a worse option?
House prices up by average of €20,000 year on year, Daft finds
Website records its lowest ever figure for properties listed for sale, with supply collapsing by 40 per cent compared to this time in 2020