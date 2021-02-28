Opposition to state’s €75m shared equity scheme grows
Estate agents and TDs point to the failure of a similar plan in Britain which forced prices up rather than benefiting buyers
Fresh pressure is mounting on the government’s proposed €75 million shared equity scheme, with a group representing 1,500 estate agents and auctioneers now claiming it will not make housing more affordable for buyers.
It comes as Sinn Féin plans to table a private members’ motion next week in a bid to scrap the scheme from the Affordable Housing Bill.
The proposed legislation is modelled on a similar scheme introduced in Britain...
Legal fees paid by An Bord Pleanála double to €4.1 million
Legal costs escalated after a jump in legal challenges to planning decisions approved by the national planning authority
Comment: Innovative approach needed to tackle housing crisis
Policymakers must remove barriers for first-time buyers, increase housing supply and invest in the rental market
More than 4,000 hotel beds to be completed in Dublin this year
New beds will increase existing stock in the capital of 24,000 by 17 per cent, according to Mitchell McDermott construction sector report
Shared equity housing scheme could fuel construction in ‘wrong areas’, says ESRI
Think-tank tells an Oireachtas committee that the proposed Affordable Housing Bill could cause house prices to rise