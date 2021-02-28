Subscribe Today
Housing

Opposition to state’s €75m shared equity scheme grows

Estate agents and TDs point to the failure of a similar plan in Britain which forced prices up rather than benefiting buyers

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th February, 2021
Opposition to state’s €75m shared equity scheme grows
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said the initiative could support 3,000 home purchases this year.

Fresh pressure is mounting on the government’s proposed €75 million shared equity scheme, with a group representing 1,500 estate agents and auctioneers now claiming it will not make housing more affordable for buyers.

It comes as Sinn Féin plans to table a private members’ motion next week in a bid to scrap the scheme from the Affordable Housing Bill.

The proposed legislation is modelled on a similar scheme introduced in Britain...

