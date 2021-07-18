Only one in 15 Mica redress scheme applicants told of their entitlements
Of 475 peopple who applied to the government structural damage scheme, just 30 have found out how much they will receive
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Just one in 15 applicants for mica redress has been told how much they can expect to receive in compensation for severe structural damage to their homes, the Business Post has learned.
Figures provided to this newspaper show that just 30 applicants to the controversial Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, commonly known as the mica redress scheme, have reached the stage of the process where they learn how much they will receive in compensation.
The...
