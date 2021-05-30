O’Dea quits as chairman of property fund and sells shares in firm
The long-serving Limerick Fianna Fáil TD says he will also sell his shares in Formation Group, following revelation of its links to bulk-buying of houses
Willie O’Dea, the Limerick TD and former minister for defence, has resigned as chairman of the Formation Group after reports that the property company was connected to the bulk sale of houses in Limerick city.
O’Dea told the Business Post that he was stepping down to avoid the appearance of any conflict of interest, and that he would also be selling his shares in the company.
Last week, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Property industry group lobbied minister on co-living
Property Industry Ireland told Darragh O’Brien last December that ‘sudden changes’ to housing policy could deter foreign investors
Timber prices being pushed up by big backlog in tree-felling licences
Shortage is so acute that the price hike is being estimated to add €7,100 to cost of typical house
O’Brien to delay ‘use it or lose it’ rule for planning
Department of Housing fears that cancelling planning permission could lead to delays in construction, as a new application could take up to a year to be granted
Glenveagh boss: mortgage rules make it ‘simply impossible’ to buy apartments
Stephen Garvey says that the Greystones development was slow to sell due to the Central Bank’s limits, as potential buyers couldn’t get loans