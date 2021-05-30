Subscribe Today
Housing

O’Dea quits as chairman of property fund and sells shares in firm

The long-serving Limerick Fianna Fáil TD says he will also sell his shares in Formation Group, following revelation of its links to bulk-buying of houses

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
30th May, 2021
Willie O’Dea, the Fianna Fáil TD, said he was stepping down ’because of all the hassle that went on.’ Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Willie O’Dea, the Limerick TD and former minister for defence, has resigned as chairman of the Formation Group after reports that the property company was connected to the bulk sale of houses in Limerick city.

O’Dea told the Business Post that he was stepping down to avoid the appearance of any conflict of interest, and that he would also be selling his shares in the company.

Last week, the...

