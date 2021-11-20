O’Brien understood to be reluctant to sign off on new mica redress scheme if cap is set at less than €400k

Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, has told the Taoiseach he will not sign off on a new scheme for mica-affected homeowners if the grant is capped at less than €400,000, the Business Post understands.

Senior members of government are currently attempting to work out a revised redress programme for homeowners whose houses are damaged by mica or pyrite.

Paschal Donohoe, the Finance Minister, and Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure,...