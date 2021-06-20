O’Brien to put Housing Agency in charge of mica redress

Darragh O'Brien is planning to bring in the Housing Agency to take over the compensation scheme for up to 7,000 mica-damaged homes.

The current compensation scheme is operated by Mayo and Donegal county councils and pays up to 90 per cent of costs in some cases, but affected homeowners are seeking to get 100 per cent of their costs covered.

The Minister for Housing believes the revised compensation scheme costing up to €1.5 billion will be too complex...