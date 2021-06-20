Subscribe Today
O’Brien to put Housing Agency in charge of mica redress

The Housing Minister believes the revised €1.5 billion scheme would be too complex for Mayo and Donegal councils to administer

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th June, 2021
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the state also needs to look at those who were responsible including ‘insurers, producers and lenders’. Picture: Fergal Philips

Darragh O'Brien is planning to bring in the Housing Agency to take over the compensation scheme for up to 7,000 mica-damaged homes.

The current compensation scheme is operated by Mayo and Donegal county councils and pays up to 90 per cent of costs in some cases, but affected homeowners are seeking to get 100 per cent of their costs covered.

The Minister for Housing believes the revised compensation scheme costing up to €1.5 billion will be too complex...

