O’Brien to delay ‘use it or lose it’ rule for planning
Department of Housing fears that cancelling planning permission could lead to delays in construction, as a new application could take up to a year to be granted
Darragh O’Brien is pausing plans to introduce a “use it or lose it” condition for planning permissions for new homes due to concerns about its impact on the sector’s recovery.
The measure was first announced by the housing minister’s predecessor Eoghan Murphy in 2019 in response to the very low rate of construction of homes in fast-tracked, strategic housing developments.
New figures show that this problem is continuing,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Property industry group lobbied minister on co-living
Property Industry Ireland told Darragh O’Brien last December that ‘sudden changes’ to housing policy could deter foreign investors
Timber prices being pushed up by big backlog in tree-felling licences
Shortage is so acute that the price hike is being estimated to add €7,100 to cost of typical house
Glenveagh boss: mortgage rules make it ‘simply impossible’ to buy apartments
Stephen Garvey says that the Greystones development was slow to sell due to the Central Bank’s limits, as potential buyers couldn’t get loans
Funds reaped profits of almost €3bn in their first three years
The property funds, described by the government in the past as ‘aggressive’ avoiders of tax, racked up operating profits of €1.16bn in 2019 alone