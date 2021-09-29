Subscribe Today
O’Brien promises to finalise new mica redress scheme this month

Source says Department of Housing likely to place an emphasis on discouraging full home demolitions under revised scheme

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
29th September, 2021
O’Brien promises to finalise new mica redress scheme this month
Mica-affected homeowners have called for 100 per cent redress, as well as a state guarantee of indemnity, as part of a revised grant scheme. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto

The state will decide on a revised redress scheme for homes affected by mica and pyrite in the next three weeks, homeowners have been told.

Members of the state-led defective blocks working group tonight met with Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, as talks around an improved package for mica-damaged homes reached their conclusion.

Homeowners will be presented with a report tomorrow outlining the state’s position, O’Brien said at the meeting, with a memo...

