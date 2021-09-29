O’Brien promises to finalise new mica redress scheme this month

The state will decide on a revised redress scheme for homes affected by mica and pyrite in the next three weeks, homeowners have been told.

Members of the state-led defective blocks working group tonight met with Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, as talks around an improved package for mica-damaged homes reached their conclusion.

Homeowners will be presented with a report tomorrow outlining the state’s position, O’Brien said at the meeting, with a memo...