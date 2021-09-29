O’Brien promises to finalise new mica redress scheme this month
Source says Department of Housing likely to place an emphasis on discouraging full home demolitions under revised scheme
The state will decide on a revised redress scheme for homes affected by mica and pyrite in the next three weeks, homeowners have been told.
Members of the state-led defective blocks working group tonight met with Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, as talks around an improved package for mica-damaged homes reached their conclusion.
Homeowners will be presented with a report tomorrow outlining the state’s position, O’Brien said at the meeting, with a memo...
Home Plus launches home reversion product in the Irish market
Home reversion, a service which allows cash-strapped older people to sell a portion of their home to a company in return for a lump sum, has not been offered in Ireland since the country’s financial crash
State has paid just €400k to Donegal homeowners under mica redress scheme
Only 14 homeowners have progressed through the three-step grant programme to the point where they have received funds to pay for reconstructive works on their mica-damaged homes
Lack of home delivery through repair and leasing scheme is ‘unforgivable’
John Cummins, a Fine Gael senator, says he is ‘very frustrated’ as only 247 formerly vacant or derelict homes are back in use despite a target of 3,500
Housing Agency told O’Brien how to avoid legal action on affordable housing move
A previously unpublished Housing Agency report from December 2020, now seen by the Business Post, said the government could avoid legal challenges by developers if an “up to 20 per cent” wording was used in new Part V rules.