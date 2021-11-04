O’Brien introduces new rent cap
The Minister for Housing has got cabinet approval to cap rent increases at 2 per cent per year in rent pressure zones
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has brought in a new rent cap to control the galloping costs in the rental market.
This is a big political issue because one in five households are renting and they are also facing additional rises in the cost of living such as higher fuel prices and higher energy bills.
O’Brien has got cabinet approval today to cap rent increases at 2 per cent per year in...
