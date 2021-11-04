Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

O’Brien introduces new rent cap

The Minister for Housing has got cabinet approval to cap rent increases at 2 per cent per year in rent pressure zones

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
4th November, 2021
O’Brien introduces new rent cap
Darragh O’Brien’s new rent cap will kick in as soon as he passes the necessary legislation. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has brought in a new rent cap to control the galloping costs in the rental market.

This is a big political issue because one in five households are renting and they are also facing additional rises in the cost of living such as higher fuel prices and higher energy bills.

O’Brien has got cabinet approval today to cap rent increases at 2 per cent per year in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

An eviction of squatters took place at 24-25 Prussia Street last week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Derelict site levies of €33,600 owed on Prussia Street site where eviction took place

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 21 hours ago
The Peter McVerry trust was tasked with providing places for all homeless people in Dublin to isolate or cocoon if needed during the pandemic. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Homeless charity to house record number despite construction delays

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
Kieran McQuinn, a research professor at the ESRI, recommended that the state had the capacity to “prudently” borrow up to €7 billion a year to provide extra funding to build thousands of additional social homes. Picture: RollingNews.ie

ESRI report on housing borrowing slammed as ‘detached from reality’ by Finance officals

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago
Darragh O’Brien: The Minister for Housing believes a county-wide audit is necessary amid Donegal’s mica crisis. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Darragh O’Brien orders inquest into all Donegal quarries amid mica block concerns

Housing Donal MacNamee 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1