Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

NTA hits brakes on developer’s transport plans

The site forms part of the Poolbeg West SDZ which has capacity to deliver 3,800 new homes

Cónal Thomas
22nd March, 2022
2
The new suburb is to include streets named Ivy Lane, Dedalus Street and Glass Bottle Square.

The redevelopment of one of the country’s largest sites should not proceed until disagreement over public transport proposals is resolved, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has warned Dublin City Council.

The NTA has flagged a number of concerns in a letter to the local authority over plans to redevelop the former Irish Glass Bottle site at Poolbeg in Dublin 4, citing a lack of consultation and the provision of sub-optimal facilities under plans...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Developers have warned that there is not enough zoned land for housing, and said it has become harder to source new sites to build housing

Housing targets at risk as developers cite lack of zoned and serviced land

Housing Killian Woods
Developers are faced with their lands being dezoned or are struggling to find new sites to develop. The problem has come at a time when the country needs to build between 300,000 to 400,000 homes in the space of a decade. Picture: Maura Hickey

Zoning out: Shortage of land available for housing at crux of crisis, developers warn

Housing Killian Woods
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said that the state needs additional and alternative inspection processes to ensure there are ’higher-quality rental properties’ being advertised. Picture: RollingNews.ie

State may enforce inspection of rental properties before they are listed

Housing Killian Woods
There are 77 houses and apartments for short-term letting in Kinsale, Co Cork on Airbnb, but only three properties available in the town for long-term rental on Daft.ie. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty

Plan to curb home rentals on Airbnb delayed until next year

Housing Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1