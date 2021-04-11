No independent valuation for €2k social housing rents
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council signed 25-year lease on 87 Dundrum apartments for use as social housing without seeking opinion other than developer’s on rent levels
State housing authorities carried out no independent valuation on €2,000 monthly rents proposed as part of a deal to lease 87 apartments for social housing in Dundrum in 2019.
In November 2019, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council announced it would long-term lease 87 apartments in the new Herbert Hill apartment complex developed in Dundrum.
Public housing can be delivered by several methods, including direct builds by state bodies and acquisitions or leases from the private sector. The latter...
