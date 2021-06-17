New rules will mean only social and affordable housing for public lands in Dublin and Cork
Minister for Housing wants Land Development Agency to provide 100 per cent social and affordable homes on state’s sites in main cities
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has promised to change the mandate of the Land Development Agency (LDA) so that it will provide 100 per cent social and affordable housing on public land in Dublin and Cork.
It came as the Land Development Agency Bill passed committee stage in the Dáil, meaning that the government is on track to have the agency fully legally established before the Dáil’s summer break next month....
