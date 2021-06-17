Subscribe Today
New rules will mean only social and affordable housing for public lands in Dublin and Cork

Minister for Housing wants Land Development Agency to provide 100 per cent social and affordable homes on state’s sites in main cities

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
17th June, 2021
New rules will mean only social and affordable housing for public lands in Dublin and Cork
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, got agreement at cabinet earlier this week for all housing built by the LDA on public land in Dublin and Cork to be social and affordable housing. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has promised to change the mandate of the Land Development Agency (LDA) so that it will provide 100 per cent social and affordable housing on public land in Dublin and Cork.

It came as the Land Development Agency Bill passed committee stage in the Dáil, meaning that the government is on track to have the agency fully legally established before the Dáil’s summer break next month....

