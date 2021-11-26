New mica scheme to be capped at €420k per home
Revised scheme likely to be agreed next week will come at a cost of €2.2bn to the taxpayer
The government’s revised mica compensation scheme will cost taxpayers up to €2.2 billion under proposals due to be finalised next week, the Business Post understands. The grant will be capped at at €420,000 and include only rental properties registered with the state’s tenancies authority.
Party leaders will meet next Monday to discuss the final details of a memo on the new grant scheme, which has been the subject of...
