New mica scheme to be capped at €420k per home

Revised scheme likely to be agreed next week will come at a cost of €2.2bn to the taxpayer

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th November, 2021
Homeowners have called for a full 100 per cent redress scheme for their mica-affected properties. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government’s revised mica compensation scheme will cost taxpayers up to €2.2 billion under proposals due to be finalised next week, the Business Post understands. The grant will be capped at at €420,000 and include only rental properties registered with the state’s tenancies authority.

Party leaders will meet next Monday to discuss the final details of a memo on the new grant scheme, which has been the subject of...

