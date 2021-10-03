Subscribe Today
Housing

New lender says SME developers can plug gap in housing delivery

The founder of Ardcairn Capital plans to fund 10,000 homes in Ireland over the next five years

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
3rd October, 2021
Daire McCarthy: ‘As a society in Ireland, we need those SME developers delivering.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

Small and medium-sized developers will be as crucial as large homebuilders in the push to deliver up to 33,000 homes a year, according to the head of Ardcairn Capital, a fledgling lender in the Irish market.

The company, founded by Daire McCarthy and Noel Ross earlier this year, has entered the Irish market after securing backing from a £5 billion fund run by M&G Investments, the British investment firm. The new lender aims to fund 10,000...

