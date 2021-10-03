New lender says SME developers can plug gap in housing delivery
The founder of Ardcairn Capital plans to fund 10,000 homes in Ireland over the next five years
Small and medium-sized developers will be as crucial as large homebuilders in the push to deliver up to 33,000 homes a year, according to the head of Ardcairn Capital, a fledgling lender in the Irish market.
The company, founded by Daire McCarthy and Noel Ross earlier this year, has entered the Irish market after securing backing from a £5 billion fund run by M&G Investments, the British investment firm. The new lender aims to fund 10,000...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
O’Flynn: high-rise apartments not the answer to housing crisis
Cork-based developer tells CIF conference that compact housing is a better, more affordable option in cities
Department overestimated fast-track housing success
Of the 24,264 homes approved under the Strategic Housing Development system by the end of 2019, developers have only started to build 6,765 units, which means plans for 17,499 homes are lying idle
‘Ill judged’ LinkedIn post ‘does not reflect the sentiments of Sherry Fitzgerald’
Letting agent had boasted about achieving ‘record-breaking rents’
Mica homeowners refuse to sign off on working group report
Representatives from Donegal have told the Department of Housing they are unhappy with the contents of a report which did not recommend a full 100% redress scheme