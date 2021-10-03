New lender says SME developers can plug gap in housing delivery

Small and medium-sized developers will be as crucial as large homebuilders in the push to deliver up to 33,000 homes a year, according to the head of Ardcairn Capital, a fledgling lender in the Irish market.

The company, founded by Daire McCarthy and Noel Ross earlier this year, has entered the Irish market after securing backing from a £5 billion fund run by M&G Investments, the British investment firm. The new lender aims to fund 10,000...