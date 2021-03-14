New cost-rental homes will leave tenants spending 40% of wages on rent
The homes in Dublin and Cork are being delivered by the Land Development Agency, but critics are describing them as unaffordable to most renters
Hundreds of cost-rental homes due to be delivered by the state will charge rents in Dublin and Cork that leave average income earners in “housing stress” – spending two-fifths of their take home pay on rent.
The rents due to be charged call into question whether the units being delivered by the Land Development Agency (LDA) can be deemed “affordable”, according to Thomas Gould, the Sinn Féin TD.
Last...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dunsink site could be used for thousands of homes
The land near Finglas in Dublin 15, currently inhabited by about 200 Travellers, is being looked at by Fingal County Council as a potential site or houses
Eastwise to charge Dublin City Council €531k for two-bed apartments
The company plans to sell 47 social housing units to the local authority for €21 million at a proposed new development on city’s northside
More than 80,000 households are in state-supported private rented accommodation
Hap scheme payments to landlords totalled €436 million last year and are predicted to exceed €1 billion by the end of 2021
Housing Agency head believes affordable housing scheme is more sustainable in long run
€75m scheme to allow 2,000 people a year buy new homes criticised by opposition and ESRI as potentially driving up house prices