Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

New cost-rental homes will leave tenants spending 40% of wages on rent

The homes in Dublin and Cork are being delivered by the Land Development Agency, but critics are describing them as unaffordable to most renters

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
14th March, 2021
New cost-rental homes will leave tenants spending 40% of wages on rent
Last year, the LDA lodged plans to develop the country's largest cost-rental scheme in Shanganagh, Co Dublin, which will include 306 cost-rental units.

Hundreds of cost-rental homes due to be delivered by the state will charge rents in Dublin and Cork that leave average income earners in “housing stress” – spending two-fifths of their take home pay on rent.

The rents due to be charged call into question whether the units being delivered by the Land Development Agency (LDA) can be deemed “affordable”, according to Thomas Gould, the Sinn Féin TD.

Last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dessie Ellis, the Sinn Féin TD for Dublin North West, said it was frustrating that the Dunsink site had been left idle for so long because there was enough land there to build thousands of homes

Dunsink site could be used for thousands of homes

Housing Michael Brennan 4 hours ago
An analysis by the Business Post last month showed that, on average, two-bed new-build apartments to be built in Dublin in the next seven years will cost €455,071

Eastwise to charge Dublin City Council €531k for two-bed apartments

Housing Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said there was a “strong pipeline” of 8,555 new social homes under construction and more than 9,000 homes at various stages of the approval process. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

More than 80,000 households are in state-supported private rented accommodation

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago
John O’Connor, head of the Housing Agency: ‘The funding is recycled for future generations to get to a more sustainable model of affordable housing rather than giving away grants’

Housing Agency head believes affordable housing scheme is more sustainable in long run

Housing Michael Brennan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1