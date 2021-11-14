Nama will find it ‘extremely challenging’ to deliver 2,000 homes by 2025: Donohoe

A plan for Nama to deliver 2,000 homes by 2025 will be “extremely challenging” to deliver, Paschal Donohoe has said.

In response to a parliamentary question asked by Cian O'Callaghan, the Social Democrats TD, the Minister for Finance, said many of the homes in Nama’s pipeline with planning permission may not be viable anymore.

“I am advised that delivery of the 2,000-plus units . . . where it is indicated that funding is...