Nama will find it ‘extremely challenging’ to deliver 2,000 homes by 2025: Donohoe

In response to a parliamentary question, the Minister for Finance claimed that commercial viability is the most important factor in the state body’s building plans

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
14th November, 2021
Cian O'Callaghan, the Social Democrats TD: ‘it is alarming that Nama has confirmed they’re effectively sitting on land and planning permissions when we need more homes now. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A plan for Nama to deliver 2,000 homes by 2025 will be “extremely challenging” to deliver, Paschal Donohoe has said.

In response to a parliamentary question asked by Cian O'Callaghan, the Social Democrats TD, the Minister for Finance, said many of the homes in Nama’s pipeline with planning permission may not be viable anymore.

“I am advised that delivery of the 2,000-plus units . . . where it is indicated that funding is...

