Mullen Park homes offered to buyers, but with 25% price hike
A number of houses in the Kildare estate came on the market last week, nearly a year after the outcry over a €1 billion global investment fund’s plans to bulk-buy 155 of its properties
New-build homes in the Kildare housing estate Mullen Park, which were due to be sold to an investment fund, are back on the market at €499,000 – nearly 25 per cent more than the original asking price in April 2021.
Last May, the Business Post revealed that a global property investment firm with a €1 billion war chest had pushed out first-time buyers by bulk purchasing 115 homes in the Maynooth estate.
Round Hill Capital, the...
