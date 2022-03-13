More than two-thirds of planned new homes are small apartments

Residential development is rapidly shifting away from the delivery of houses and skewing heavily towards small one and two-bedroom apartments, with very few three-beds now in the pipeline, a new analysis by the Business Post has shown.

Based on a review of more than 67,000 homes granted planning permission through the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process since 2017, 17,850 one-bed and 28,400 two-bed apartments have been approved. These two housing types alone make...