More than two-thirds of planned new homes are small apartments
A new Business Post analysis shows residential development trending sharply away from family homes towards one and two-bed apartments
Residential development is rapidly shifting away from the delivery of houses and skewing heavily towards small one and two-bedroom apartments, with very few three-beds now in the pipeline, a new analysis by the Business Post has shown.
Based on a review of more than 67,000 homes granted planning permission through the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process since 2017, 17,850 one-bed and 28,400 two-bed apartments have been approved. These two housing types alone make...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Betting the house: Ireland is poised for a spike in apartment building, but is this a feasible way to solve the housing crisis, and what does it mean for would-be homeowners?
A comprehensive analysis of the country’s housing pipeline has shown the construction of smaller apartments is in line to significantly outstrip the development of houses in the coming years
Ronan Group presses on with plans for hundreds more apartments at Poolbeg
Developers have separately applied for almost 600 units at the same site
Surging construction costs drive price of two-bed apartments up by 14%
Construction consultancy firm warns against plans to restrict build-to-rent developments