More than 80,000 households are in state-supported private rented accommodation

The Irish state is supporting more than 80,000 households in private rented accommodation through the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) at a cost of €450 million last year.

Established in 2014, the Hap scheme is a form of social housing support given to tenants in private landlord-owned properties.

New data released by the Department of Housing has shown that 80,827 households were receiving support through the scheme at the end of 2020 – up from 64,942 the previous year.