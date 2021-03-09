More than 80,000 households are in state-supported private rented accommodation
Hap scheme payments to landlords totalled €436 million last year and are predicted to exceed €1 billion by the end of 2021
The Irish state is supporting more than 80,000 households in private rented accommodation through the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) at a cost of €450 million last year.
Established in 2014, the Hap scheme is a form of social housing support given to tenants in private landlord-owned properties.
New data released by the Department of Housing has shown that 80,827 households were receiving support through the scheme at the end of 2020 – up from 64,942 the previous year.
