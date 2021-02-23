More than 4,000 hotel beds to be completed in Dublin this year

More than 4,000 new hotel beds will be completed in Dublin this year, boosting overall stock in the city by nearly one-fifth, the annual Mitchell McDermott construction sector report has shown.

The consultancy firm’s 2021 outlook document has assessed future development trends across the Irish residential, hotel, student accommodation and data centre sectors.

Data produced by Mitchell McDermott has shown that before the end of this year, 4,177 new beds are due to be completed...