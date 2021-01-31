Minister warned High Court ruling could scupper plans for 10,000 houses

A High Court decision that quashed permission for nearly 200 apartments in Howth threatens to scupper a further 10,000 homes planned across 40 schemes, property lobbyists have warned Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

In a letter from Property Industry Ireland (PII), seen by the Business Post, O’Brien was told a High Court judgment in November 2020 “has material consequences for every pending and future application” to build homes in Ireland.

Last...