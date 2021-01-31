Subscribe Today
Minister warned High Court ruling could scupper plans for 10,000 houses

Property lobbyists say quashing of Howth development based on lack of detail in planning drawings could set worrying precedent

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
31st January, 2021
A spokeswoman for Darragh O’Brien told the Business Post the general scheme of the reform of Judicial Review Bill would undergo pre-legislative scrutiny in the first quarter of 2021

A High Court decision that quashed permission for nearly 200 apartments in Howth threatens to scupper a further 10,000 homes planned across 40 schemes, property lobbyists have warned Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

In a letter from Property Industry Ireland (PII), seen by the Business Post, O’Brien was told a High Court judgment in November 2020 “has material consequences for every pending and future application” to build homes in Ireland.

Last...

