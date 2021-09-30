Minister orders crackdown on landlords dodging rent controls
A ‘concerning level of non-compliance with legislation’ is suspected by the Residential Tenancies Board, which has been looking into ‘price fixing’ following a Business Post investigation
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has ordered a crackdown on landlords dodging rent control rules following an apparent “concerning level of non-compliance” with rental regulations.
O’Brien asked the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to conduct an investigation into “price fixing” in Ireland’s rental sector earlier this year, following an investigation by the Business Post....
