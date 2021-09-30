Subscribe Today
Housing

Minister orders crackdown on landlords dodging rent controls

A ‘concerning level of non-compliance with legislation’ is suspected by the Residential Tenancies Board, which has been looking into ‘price fixing’ following a Business Post investigation

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
30th September, 2021
The Business Post revealed earlier this year that large landlords and estate agents are using incentivised rates that can mask a decline in rents, and potentially circumvent pricing control rules in the process. Picture: Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has ordered a crackdown on landlords dodging rent control rules following an apparent “concerning level of non-compliance” with rental regulations.

O’Brien asked the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to conduct an investigation into “price fixing” in Ireland’s rental sector earlier this year, following an investigation by the Business Post....

