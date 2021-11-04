Minister considers setting up new state body to deal with mica redress
Authority would form part of the Housing Agency and would be set up specifically to look after parts of the scheme, but internal disagreement still exists over extent of the role it should play
The state is considering the establishment of a new authority to deal with the revised mica compensation scheme, amid internal debate over the precise role of the Housing Agency in the process, the Business Post has learned.
Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, yesterday met with Bob Jordan and John O’Connor, current and former chief executives of the Housing Agency respectively, to discuss the part the organisation will play in rolling out the “enhanced”...
