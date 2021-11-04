Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Minister considers setting up new state body to deal with mica redress

Authority would form part of the Housing Agency and would be set up specifically to look after parts of the scheme, but internal disagreement still exists over extent of the role it should play

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
4th November, 2021
Minister considers setting up new state body to deal with mica redress
Darragh O’Brien met with Housing Agency officials yesterday to discuss the authority’s precise role in the new defective blocks grant scheme. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The state is considering the establishment of a new authority to deal with the revised mica compensation scheme, amid internal debate over the precise role of the Housing Agency in the process, the Business Post has learned.

Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, yesterday met with Bob Jordan and John O’Connor, current and former chief executives of the Housing Agency respectively, to discuss the part the organisation will play in rolling out the “enhanced”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Darragh O’Brien’s new rent cap will kick in as soon as he passes the necessary legislation. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

O’Brien introduces new rent cap

Housing Michael Brennan 7 hours ago
An eviction of squatters took place at 24-25 Prussia Street last week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Derelict site levies of €33,600 owed on Prussia Street site where eviction took place

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
The Peter McVerry trust was tasked with providing places for all homeless people in Dublin to isolate or cocoon if needed during the pandemic. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Homeless charity to house record number despite construction delays

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 days ago
Kieran McQuinn, a research professor at the ESRI, recommended that the state had the capacity to “prudently” borrow up to €7 billion a year to provide extra funding to build thousands of additional social homes. Picture: RollingNews.ie

ESRI report on housing borrowing slammed as ‘detached from reality’ by Finance officals

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1