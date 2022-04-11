Migrants more likely to live in overcrowded accommodation
Non-Irish nationals also more likely to experience homelessness than Irish-born
Migrants in Ireland were more likely to be homeless, more likely to live in overcrowded accommodation and more likely to be renting privately than Irish-born people, according to the latest research from the Economic and Social Research Institute of Ireland.
The economic think tank assessed the most recent Census data and compared the housing situation of people born in Ireland with that of first-generation migrants and found that while 13 per cent of Irish people...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hundreds of homes at O’Devaney Gardens can now be sold to funds
Veto on sale of 524 homes to a ‘corporate entity’ had meant they would have to be sold to individuals or used for social housing
LDA submits plans for almost 1,000 housing units at Central Mental Hospital site
Application covers 9.6 hectares of the 11.3-hectare site on Dublin’s southside
Strong growth in mortgage approvals in February
The number of mortgages approved rose by 7.5 per cent month-on-month
Redevelopment of Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend gets green light
Dublin City Council has belatedly approved plans for the first phase of construction at the 34-hectare site