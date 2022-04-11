Subscribe Today
Migrants more likely to live in overcrowded accommodation

Non-Irish nationals also more likely to experience homelessness than Irish-born

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
11th April, 2022
Some 20 per cent of migrants live in overcrowded accommodation. Picture: Getty

Migrants in Ireland were more likely to be homeless, more likely to live in overcrowded accommodation and more likely to be renting privately than Irish-born people, according to the latest research from the Economic and Social Research Institute of Ireland.

The economic think tank assessed the most recent Census data and compared the housing situation of people born in Ireland with that of first-generation migrants and found that while 13 per cent of Irish people...

