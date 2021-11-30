Michael Brennan: €2.2 billion mica scheme a significant commitment from the state
Compensation programme is not everything that campaigners wanted but is €800 million more than recommended by the mica working group several weeks ago
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has just announced one of the biggest compensation schemes in the state’s history.
The mica compensation scheme will cost taxpayers an estimated €2.2 billion and the maximum payout per house will be €420,000, as first reported by the Business Post last week.
It will fund the replacement or repair of 7,500 homes...
