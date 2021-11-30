Subscribe Today
Housing

Michael Brennan: €2.2 billion mica scheme a significant commitment from the state

Compensation programme is not everything that campaigners wanted but is €800 million more than recommended by the mica working group several weeks ago

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
30th November, 2021
Michael Brennan: €2.2 billion mica scheme a significant commitment from the state
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing: ‘I don't envisage a situation where we would be going back to government to seek additional monies anytime in the short to medium term.’ Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has just announced one of the biggest compensation schemes in the state’s history.

The mica compensation scheme will cost taxpayers an estimated €2.2 billion and the maximum payout per house will be €420,000, as first reported by the Business Post last week.

It will fund the replacement or repair of 7,500 homes...

