Michael Brennan: A plague on both your houses: Mullen Park is a warning to FF and FG

The government parties’ failure to solve the housing crisis could cost them dearly in the next general election

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
9th May, 2021
Affordable housing bodies are complaining that the investment funds are offering developers between €50,000 and €80,000 more per home, pushing up prices for the entire market

The spectre of the “teacher, the nurse and the guard” is behind the political furore about the sale of most of the Mullen Park estate to a global property investment fund.

These are the young professionals who have been abiding by the Covid-19 restrictions for more than a year and have been saving for a deposit, so they can get out of the over-priced rental market.

But the growing presence of investment funds...

