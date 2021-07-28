Mica redress talks in jeopardy after state does not back 100% compensation
Working group chaired by the government is set to miss target of delivering recommendations on defective blocks scheme this week
The state has told mica-affected homeowners it does not support a 100 per cent redress scheme for thousands of houses in Donegal and Mayo which are severely damaged by defective concrete blocks.
Talks aimed at resolving the issue are in jeopardy after several homeowners quit a working group chaired by the Department of Housing in protest at the lack of progress on securing a 100 per cent redress scheme.
The group, which planned to submit a report...
