Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Mica redress talks in jeopardy after state does not back 100% compensation

Working group chaired by the government is set to miss target of delivering recommendations on defective blocks scheme this week

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th July, 2021
Mica redress talks in jeopardy after state does not back 100% compensation
Protesters marching from the Convention Centre Dublin to Leinster House in support of a 100 per cent redress scheme for homeowners affected by the mica scandal. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The state has told mica-affected homeowners it does not support a 100 per cent redress scheme for thousands of houses in Donegal and Mayo which are severely damaged by defective concrete blocks.

Talks aimed at resolving the issue are in jeopardy after several homeowners quit a working group chaired by the Department of Housing in protest at the lack of progress on securing a 100 per cent redress scheme.

The group, which planned to submit a report...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

While house completions had risen to 21,000 a year before the pandemic, the SHD process has not been successful to the degree expected. Picture: Bloomberg

Housing: The SHD planning system is set to be scrapped, but how will its replacement work?

Housing Michael Brennan 3 days ago
The scheme has been repeatedly criticised by members of the opposition as “really bad value for money. Picture: Getty

HAP supports have ‘steepened’ the cost of renting in Ireland

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago
Housing development: A central measure is the provision of more state funding so that the budget for the Land Development Agency (LDA) is doubled from €1.25 billion to €2.5 billion. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Land Development Agency budget will be doubled to €2.5bn

Housing Michael Brennan 3 days ago
Steven Garvey, the chief executive of Glenveagh Homes was one of the companies at a high-level meeting between members of Irish Institutional Property, the lobby group, and senior staff at the Department of Housing. Picture: Fennells

Cairn Homes chief: Ireland is a country that ‘doesn’t support builders’

Housing Killian Woods 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1