Housing

Mica homeowners to get 100% redress for fixing homes but not for rebuilds

Report recommends a 100 per cent scheme for remediation works but not in cases where homes have to be demolished and rebuilt

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st October, 2021
Mica homeowners to get 100% redress for fixing homes but not for rebuilds
Tiernan Long, 9, and his brother Matthew, 2, at their mica damaged home in Inch Island, Co. Donegal: A report from the state’s mica working group has made a number of concessions to homeowners, but did not commit to 100 per cent redress in all cases. Picture: Joe Dunne

The state’s revised mica redress scheme is likely to fully cover the costs of fixing damaged homes, but stop short of a 100 per cent grant for those who have to demolish and rebuild their houses.

The Department of Housing has projected that fixing the thousands of homes damaged by mica or pyrite will cost around €1.4 billion, according to the final report of the state’s defective blocks working group.

But it...

