Mica homeowners to get 100% redress for fixing homes but not for rebuilds
Report recommends a 100 per cent scheme for remediation works but not in cases where homes have to be demolished and rebuilt
The state’s revised mica redress scheme is likely to fully cover the costs of fixing damaged homes, but stop short of a 100 per cent grant for those who have to demolish and rebuild their houses.
The Department of Housing has projected that fixing the thousands of homes damaged by mica or pyrite will cost around €1.4 billion, according to the final report of the state’s defective blocks working group.
But it...
