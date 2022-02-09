Subscribe Today
Mica grants will only cover cost of fixing homes to pre-2007 building standards

Updated report on the costs of fixing mica-damaged homes will be worked out on basis of restoring houses to old building regulations

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
9th February, 2022
A mica-damaged home outside Newtown Cunningham in Co Donegal. Picture: Joe Dunne

Redress grants provided to mica-affected homeowners in Donegal and Mayo will only cover the cost of restoring houses to pre-2007 building standards, under the terms of a crucial report into the price of fixing thousands of damaged houses in the region.

And the new cost calculation report, which is likely to inform the amount homeowners will receive to fix their houses, will not include the costs of rebuilding foundations despite repeated calls from affected homeowners...

