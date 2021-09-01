Mica campaigner refuses to write letter of apology to Cassidy Brothers

A leading mica campaigner has said he has no intention of complying with a legal letter asking him to apologise to the directors of a firm at the centre of the defective homes controversy.

Solicitors representing Cassidy Brothers, a Donegal-based block manufacturer, have accused Paddy Diver of making “false and untrue statements” about their business and its role in the mica controversy, which has affected thousands of homeowners.

Diver is one of the...