Housing

Mica campaigner refuses to write letter of apology to Cassidy Brothers

Building firm at the centre of the defective bricks controversy has said the campaigner made ‘false and untrue statements’ about the company

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st September, 2021
Paddy Diver, a high-profile campaigner for 100 per redress for mica-affected homeowners in Co Donegal, has said he will not be silenced

A leading mica campaigner has said he has no intention of complying with a legal letter asking him to apologise to the directors of a firm at the centre of the defective homes controversy.

Solicitors representing Cassidy Brothers, a Donegal-based block manufacturer, have accused Paddy Diver of making “false and untrue statements” about their business and its role in the mica controversy, which has affected thousands of homeowners.

Diver is one of the...

