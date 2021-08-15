Mica blocks firm makes ‘substantial’ redundancies amid ‘grim’ outlook
Cassidy Brothers is pessimistic over its chances of survival following the controversy in which thousands of homes in Donegal were badly damaged
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Cassidy Brothers, one of the companies at the centre of the mica blocks controversy in Co Donegal, has broken its silence with affected homeowners after more than eight years, the Business Post can reveal.
In its first correspondence with Donegal’s Mica Action Group in almost a decade of often-bitter dispute, the embattled manufacturing firm has said the outlook for its survival is “grim” and told activists it has made a “substantial” number of redundancies over...
