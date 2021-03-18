Subscribe Today
Housing

Louth County Council could pay €362k for two-bed social housing units

Developer plans to charge council nearly €9 million for 28 apartments designated for social housing

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th March, 2021
The planned development is located next to the Scotch Hall shopping centre in Drogheda

Louth County Council could pay €362,000 each for two-bed social housing units at a new apartment complex in Drogheda.

Hallscotch Venture Ltd has applied to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission for a 275-unit complex adjacent to Scotch Hall shopping centre.

As part of the plans for the development – which will reach 12 storeys at its highest point – Hallscotch is obliged to allocate 10 per cent of the units for social...

