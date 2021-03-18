Louth County Council could pay €362k for two-bed social housing units
Developer plans to charge council nearly €9 million for 28 apartments designated for social housing
Louth County Council could pay €362,000 each for two-bed social housing units at a new apartment complex in Drogheda.
Hallscotch Venture Ltd has applied to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission for a 275-unit complex adjacent to Scotch Hall shopping centre.
As part of the plans for the development – which will reach 12 storeys at its highest point – Hallscotch is obliged to allocate 10 per cent of the units for social...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dunsink site could be used for thousands of homes
The land near Finglas in Dublin 15, currently inhabited by about 200 Travellers, is being looked at by Fingal County Council as a potential site or houses
New cost-rental homes will leave tenants spending 40% of wages on rent
The homes in Dublin and Cork are being delivered by the Land Development Agency, but critics are describing them as unaffordable to most renters
Eastwise to charge Dublin City Council €531k for two-bed apartments
The company plans to sell 47 social housing units to the local authority for €21 million at a proposed new development on city’s northside
More than 80,000 households are in state-supported private rented accommodation
Hap scheme payments to landlords totalled €436 million last year and are predicted to exceed €1 billion by the end of 2021