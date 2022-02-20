Subscribe Today
Housing

Lost properties: the forces that are locking buyers out of the housing market

As the housing crisis continues, ordinary people are getting squeezed in bidding wars with small and large investors, while the state buys up other homes for social housing – forcing many to put their lives on pause as their search for a home goes on

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th February, 2022
Lost properties: the forces that are locking buyers out of the housing market
Lisa O’Shea: ‘I’ve put years into Cahersiveen. I set up the Twitter account for the town.’ Picture: Alan Landers

Last May, Lisa O’Shea got a text from a friend while when she was at work at her beautician business. “I see your house is up on Daft,” it said.

O’Shea knew the property in Cahersiveen was due to appear on the market sooner or later, but it still came as a shock.

The 39-year-old was renting her home through the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS), whereby she paid a...

