Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Liffey Valley site could support 1,400 homes, says developer

Construction on 27-acre site beside shopping centre could be funded by German pension fund

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
24th October, 2021
Liffey Valley site could support 1,400 homes, says developer
Brian Moran, senior managing director with Hines in Ireland, said the company could build 1,200 to 1,400 homes on the site in Liffey Valley within five to eight years.

Vast tracts of land beside ​​Liffey Valley Shopping Centre controlled by Hines have potential to provide space for more than 1,400 new homes, according to the US developer.

Last week, the sod was turned on a new €20 million bus interchange at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, which will be a large hub in the National Transport Authority’s new Bus Connects network.

Brian Moran, senior managing director of Hines Ireland, told the Business Post the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, had previously said a decision on the new redress scheme would be made in October. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

State pushes back decision on new mica redress scheme

Housing Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
The SHD system has generated tens of thousands of planning permissions since 2017 but delivered relatively few homes. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Plans to wind down controversial fast-track housing scheme delayed

Housing Killian Woods 5 days ago
The units are located in Prospect Hill, a scheme of 479 apartments spread across nine blocks

Twenty-six Nama apartments lying empty for ten years in scheme

Housing Killian Woods 1 week ago
Owen Keegan, chief executive of Dublin City Council: providing social and affordable housing on the Pigeon House land would decrease the “development potential” of the site. Picture: Bryan Meade

Keegan claimed social housing would decrease value of Pigeon House site

Housing Catherine Sanz 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1