Liffey Valley site could support 1,400 homes, says developer

Vast tracts of land beside ​​Liffey Valley Shopping Centre controlled by Hines have potential to provide space for more than 1,400 new homes, according to the US developer.

Last week, the sod was turned on a new €20 million bus interchange at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, which will be a large hub in the National Transport Authority’s new Bus Connects network.

Brian Moran, senior managing director of Hines Ireland, told the Business Post the...