Liffey Valley site could support 1,400 homes, says developer
Construction on 27-acre site beside shopping centre could be funded by German pension fund
Vast tracts of land beside Liffey Valley Shopping Centre controlled by Hines have potential to provide space for more than 1,400 new homes, according to the US developer.
Last week, the sod was turned on a new €20 million bus interchange at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, which will be a large hub in the National Transport Authority’s new Bus Connects network.
Brian Moran, senior managing director of Hines Ireland, told the Business Post the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State pushes back decision on new mica redress scheme
Sources say memo on defective block redress unlikely to be brought to cabinet until second week of November as complexities of new scheme are worked out within government
Plans to wind down controversial fast-track housing scheme delayed
A new circular sent to local authorities has said the government cannot commit to the end date of October for the Strategic Housing Development system any longer and it will now expire in February 2022
Twenty-six Nama apartments lying empty for ten years in scheme
State agency now placing 54 properties in large development on market for €14.5 million
Keegan claimed social housing would decrease value of Pigeon House site
Dublin City Council’s embattled chief executive said the Dublin 4 development should not include residential, as there would be ‘pressure’ to provide social and affordable units