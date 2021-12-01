Less than 3% of country’s derelict sites acquired by councils in 2020

Less than 3 per cent of derelict sites were acquired by local authorities last year, according to figures collated by the Department of Housing.

The government’s housing for all policy identifies dereliction as a problem and seeks to bring derelict sites back into use to ensure houses already in existence are properly used. Doing so could rejuvenate towns and cities the document said. Compulsory purchase orders (CPO) should be used as needed, the document added....