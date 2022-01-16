Legal row that delayed the use of social housing units for 18 months is settled
Apartments bought by large investment fund RediResi had been left empty due to a dispute with South Dublin County Councilf
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
A legal row that resulted in social housing units being left vacant for nearly 18 months has been resolved, the Business Post has learned.
The resolution between RediResi, a large investment fund, and South Dublin County Council, which was over access, means that the apartments can now be assigned to social housing tenants.
Round Garden, a complex of 32 apartments based beside the CityWest Hotel, was acquired by RediResi in December 2019 for €7.15...
