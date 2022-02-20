Legal challenge against Clane development to go ahead despite donation of house for raffle

A legal challenge brought against a proposed housing development in Clane, Co Kildare, will go ahead despite pressure from a local developer and sports groups for the case to be withdrawn so a €1 million home raffle fundraiser can proceed.

In December, Clane Community Council was granted leave to legally challenge a decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for a 91-home development due to be constructed by Westar Developments Limited.

...