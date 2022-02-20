Subscribe Today
Legal challenge against Clane development to go ahead despite donation of house for raffle

Clane Community Council has been granted leave to lodge three judicial reviews related to decisions to grant planning permission for more than 500 new homes in the area

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th February, 2022
A legal challenge brought against a proposed housing development in Clane, Co Kildare, will go ahead despite pressure from a local developer and sports groups for the case to be withdrawn so a €1 million home raffle fundraiser can proceed.

In December, Clane Community Council was granted leave to legally challenge a decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for a 91-home development due to be constructed by Westar Developments Limited.

