LDA submits plans for almost 1,000 housing units at Central Mental Hospital site

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has submitted plans for more than 900 units at the site of the Central Mental Hospital at Dundrum in Dublin, marking its largest housing project to date.

The proposed development will consist of 940 apartments, 17 duplexes and 20 homes under a masterplan drawn up by the LDA following an extensive public consultation process.

The application covers 9.6 hectares of the 11.3-hectare site on Dublin’s southside. The hospital first opened in 1850 and is...