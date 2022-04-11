‘Large number’ of rental properties recorded price rises beyond caps
Landlords increasingly using rent caps as ‘a reference point or anchor point for pricing decisions,’ according to ESRI report
A “large number” of rental properties in Ireland recorded price increases beyond caps that were imposed to curtail rent inflation, a leading think tank has found.
A new report published by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has also said that landlords are now increasingly using rent caps as “a reference point or anchor point for pricing decisions”.
Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) measures, when first introduced in 2016, restricted landlords...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Migrants more likely to live in overcrowded accommodation
Non-Irish nationals also more likely to experience homelessness than Irish-born
Hundreds of homes at O’Devaney Gardens can now be sold to funds
Veto on sale of 524 homes to a ‘corporate entity’ had meant they would have to be sold to individuals or used for social housing
LDA submits plans for almost 1,000 housing units at Central Mental Hospital site
Application covers 9.6 hectares of the 11.3-hectare site on Dublin’s southside
Strong growth in mortgage approvals in February
The number of mortgages approved rose by 7.5 per cent month-on-month