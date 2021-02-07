Subscribe Today
Landlords ‘hoarding’ homes may face new tax

The Minister for Housing is aiming to examine ways to prevent homes lying vacant during the current housing crisis

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

7th February, 2021
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, is scoping out measures that would tax landlords who “hoard” vacant apartments, the Business Post can reveal.

Last month, a Business Post investigation of new build-to-rent apartment blocks in Dublin found that hundreds of high-end apartments lie vacant.

Following the revelations, O’Brien told this newspaper he intended to examine potential methods to prevent vacant residential properties remaining empty for long periods....

