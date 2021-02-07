Landlords ‘hoarding’ homes may face new tax
The Minister for Housing is aiming to examine ways to prevent homes lying vacant during the current housing crisis
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, is scoping out measures that would tax landlords who “hoard” vacant apartments, the Business Post can reveal.
Last month, a Business Post investigation of new build-to-rent apartment blocks in Dublin found that hundreds of high-end apartments lie vacant.
Following the revelations, O’Brien told this newspaper he intended to examine potential methods to prevent vacant residential properties remaining empty for long periods....
