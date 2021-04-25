Subscribe Today
Housing

Landlords adopt ‘incentivised’ rents amid warnings of market distortion

A Business Post investigation has found that large landlords and estate agents are using incentivised rates that can mask a decline in rents, and potentially circumvent pricing control rules in the process

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Rosanna Cooney - avatar

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
25th April, 2021
Capital Dock in Dublin 2, where some apartments are being advertised for a headline rate of €4,200 per month, but are being offered with one month free

Large landlords and estate agents are using incentivised rates in a move that can mask a decline in rents and potentially circumvent pricing control rules, a Business Post investigation has found.

Reporters acting as prospective tenants have been offered deals in which the actual rent paid monthly over a year would amount to less than what is listed on the official lease.

While the practice means prospective tenants are ultimately paying less rent...

