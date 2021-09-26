Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Lack of home delivery through repair and leasing scheme is ‘unforgivable’

John Cummins, a Fine Gael senator, says he is ‘very frustrated’ as only 247 formerly vacant or derelict homes are back in use despite a target of 3,500

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
26th September, 2021
Lack of home delivery through repair and leasing scheme is ‘unforgivable’
Under the repair and leasing scheme, property owners can secure €60,000 grants to renovate empty properties up to a standard that would make them usable for social homes. Picture: Getty

The lack of homes delivered under a state scheme to convert vacant and derelict properties into social housing is “unforgivable”, John Cummins, the Fine Gael senator, has said.

The latest data published in the GeoView Residential Buildings report said there were 92,251 vacant dwellings in Ireland at the end of 2020, which was 4.6 per cent of the total stock.

Under the Repair and Leasing Scheme, property owners can secure €60,000 grants to renovate empty properties...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing: exemption put in after advice given from Housing Agency. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Housing Agency told O’Brien how to avoid legal action on affordable housing move

Housing Killian Woods 2 hours ago
Killiney: there’s a strong demand for housing in the affluent Dublin suburb, where an apartment scheme was fast-tracked two years ago

FG TD condemns delay in building Killiney apartments

Housing Michael Brennan 2 hours ago
The owners of vacant offices, pubs and shops are facing the prospect of higher bills on their properties next year to encourage them to sell them off for housing

Owners of vacant commercial properties set to lose rates exemption

Housing Michael Brennan 2 hours ago
Mica homeowners are calling for a 100 per cent redress scheme for damaged homes. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Engineers threaten to walk away from state’s mica redress scheme

Housing Donal MacNamee 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1