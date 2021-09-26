Lack of home delivery through repair and leasing scheme is ‘unforgivable’

The lack of homes delivered under a state scheme to convert vacant and derelict properties into social housing is “unforgivable”, John Cummins, the Fine Gael senator, has said.

The latest data published in the GeoView Residential Buildings report said there were 92,251 vacant dwellings in Ireland at the end of 2020, which was 4.6 per cent of the total stock.

Under the Repair and Leasing Scheme, property owners can secure €60,000 grants to renovate empty properties...