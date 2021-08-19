Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Labour senators criticise ‘backdoor’ approval of Dublin tourism accommodation at purpose-built student sites

Rebecca Moynihan and Marie Sherlock both said it was inappropriate for student accommodation providers such as Uninest to re-appropriate student facilities to house tourists and business travellers

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
19th August, 2021
Labour senators criticise ‘backdoor’ approval of Dublin tourism accommodation at purpose-built student sites
Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan, who serves as the party’s housing spokeswoman, said that developers were ‘chancing their arm’ by applying for change-of-use with Dublin City Council. Picture: Rolling News

Two Labour party senators have accused Dublin City Council of allowing “backdoor” approvals of more tourist accommodation in Dublin’s inner city by allowing student accommodation providers to lease to travellers.

The comments come following a report by the Business Post revealing that Uninest, the student accommodation provider, was granted approval to temporarily use its purpose-built facility at Ardcairn House, Dublin 7, to host tourists for the coming academic year....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

An image of the proposed scheme in Donabate

Developer plans to charge local authority €36m for 136 social housing units

Housing Donal MacNamee 21 hours ago
Persimmon’s profit increase comes after a surge in activity in the housing market, and signals the return to pre-pandemic levels of aspects of the construction industry. Picture: Getty

Profits up 64% at housebuilder Persimmon despite rising construction costs

Housing Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
The new report by the Residential Tenancies Board says landlords believe it is ‘prudent’ to leave homes empty, ‘to see how the market responds’.

RTB report: large landlords leaving homes empty rather than reduce rents

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago
Richmond Gardens in Drumcondra, Dublin 3: final unit snapped up for €506,000, almost twice the going rate for a two-bed apartment in the capital. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ires Reit pays double for last apartment in D3 complex

Housing Killian Woods 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1