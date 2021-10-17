Subscribe Today
Keegan claimed social housing would decrease value of Pigeon House site

Dublin City Council’s embattled chief executive said the Dublin 4 development should not include residential, as there would be ‘pressure’ to provide social and affordable units

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
17th October, 2021
Keegan claimed social housing would decrease value of Pigeon House site
Owen Keegan, chief executive of Dublin City Council: providing social and affordable housing on the Pigeon House land would decrease the “development potential” of the site. Picture: Bryan Meade

Owen Keegan warned one of his senior officials that permitting residential development on the historic seven-acre Pigeon House site in Dublin would decrease the value of the land because there would be “pressure” for more social and affordable housing.

The chief executive of Dublin City Council (DCC), who apologised last week over sarcastic comments he made about student accommodation, said providing social and affordable housing on the Pigeon House land would decrease the...

