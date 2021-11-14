Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

John Walsh: The government must stop backtracking on the need for institutional investors

It’s a no-brainer that large funds have to be part of the solution to the housing crisis, whatever the populist cheerleaders might say

John Walsh
14th November, 2021
John Walsh: The government must stop backtracking on the need for institutional investors
The view among some opposition parties that there is no role for the private sector in the supply of housing is errant nonsense. Picture: Getty

The Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules were probably the most important reform introduced in the wake of the financial crisis. They anchor property prices in the real economy and ensure there won’t be another credit-fuelled bubble.

But caps on the size of loans available to mortgage applicants and rules on the deposits relative to the value of a property have enormous consequences for the wider market.

Nobody can reasonably argue that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cian O\&#039;Callaghan, the Social Democrats TD: ‘it is alarming that Nama has confirmed they’re effectively sitting on land and planning permissions when we need more homes now. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Nama will find it ‘extremely challenging’ to deliver 2,000 homes by 2025: Donohoe

Housing Killian Woods
Rebecca Moynihan, senator for Labour: ‘In Ireland, often you get these apartments with bad furniture.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Labour bill would give renters the right to lease unfurnished homes

Housing Michael Brennan
A meeting of the cabinet subcommittee did not reach agreement last night on the terms of a new grant scheme for homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks. Picture: RollingNews.ie

O’Brien could not agree on new mica scheme with officials ahead of key meeting

Housing Donal MacNamee
Average rent in Dublin city is now €2,082, an increase of 2.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Picture: Getty

Average rents up 6.8% across the country in biggest jump since 2019

Housing Killian Woods

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1