Housing

Ireland needs up to 500,000 new apartments to be built, Trinity College economist says

‘Vast bulk of missing housing’ is in apartment stock, according to Ronan Lyons

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
8th October, 2021
Ronan Lyons: ‘The failure is a failure to add housing in particular for smaller households and in particular in cities.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland needs 400,000 to 500,000 apartments to be built to address the shortage of homes, professor Ronan Lyons has said.

Of that number, some 200,000 need to be built in the Dublin area due to a lack of building activity over the past 15 years, according to the Trinity College college economist.

"I use apartments rather than houses because that's where the vast bulk of the missing housing is,” Lyons said at a Trinity College Dublin talk on housing...

