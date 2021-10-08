Ireland needs up to 500,000 new apartments to be built, Trinity College economist says

Ireland needs 400,000 to 500,000 apartments to be built to address the shortage of homes, professor Ronan Lyons has said.

Of that number, some 200,000 need to be built in the Dublin area due to a lack of building activity over the past 15 years, according to the Trinity College college economist.

"I use apartments rather than houses because that's where the vast bulk of the missing housing is,” Lyons said at a Trinity College Dublin talk on housing...