Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Investors lease former social housing properties back to state

Homes in old council estates are being rented to South Dublin County Council, with no option to purchase at end of the 25-year agreement

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
29th August, 2021
Investors lease former social housing properties back to state
Eoin Ó Broin: the fact the state was now leasing homes that it previously built and sold at a cut price is ‘absurd’. Picture: Collins

Large institutional investors have started to lease former social housing properties, originally built by the state, back to the state for use as social housing under lengthy lease arrangements.

The Business Post has learned that second-hand homes in old council estates are now being rented to South Dublin County Council at an estimated rent of €1,500 a month, with no option for purchase at the end of the 25-year lease.

The three-bed homes were originally...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Owen Reilly: ‘Overnight changes that cap rents are unfair and they have consequences’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Throwing away the key: why smaller landlords are leaving the rental market

Housing Killian Woods 12 hours ago
Phelan Energy Group is seeking the government’s support for a major new eco-town with 30,000 homes

Energy company lobbied government for new €12bn zero-carbon town in Irish midlands

Housing Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Stephen Garvey, chief executive of Glenveagh: ‘Ireland needs to deliver 35,000 houses per year to keep pace with demand’

Glenveagh swings back to profit and warns of house price inflation

Housing Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
On August 1, there were only 2,455 homes available to rent across the country, with 1,666 listed in Dublin. Picture: iStock

Short-term gains from Airbnb costs rental market in the long run

Housing Killian Woods 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1