Investors buying up housing estates is unacceptable, says Taoiseach

Micheál Martin said that the issue of institutional investors buying up housing stock will be ‘examined’ following a Business Post report of Round Hill Capital snapping up most of a newly built estate

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
5th May, 2021
Investors buying up housing estates is unacceptable, says Taoiseach
Micheál Martin said that the purpose of institutional investors was to “add supply, not to displace supply” and that government had to distinguish between “good capital and bad capital”. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the purchase of completed housing estates by institutional investors is “unacceptable” and that the practice runs counter to the aims of government to prioritise first-time buyers.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Martin said that the purpose of institutional investors was to “add supply, not to displace supply” and that government had to distinguish between “good capital and bad capital” when dealing with these companies. He also...

